Airriva and Max Beach Resort Launch Partnership in Daytona Beach, FL
Airriva, the future of next-gen lodging has acquired 70 units at the renowned Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach, FLDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to experience a new level of seamless vacation planning as Airriva joins forces with Max Beach Resort, bringing their cutting-edge tech-centric booking systems to this luxurious destination. Nestled in Daytona Beach Shores, Max Beach Resort is the perfect spot for family travel, couples looking for a romantic getaway, business travel, conventions, and intimate weddings. Imagine the complete services of a Hilton or Marriott but the space and comfort of a luxurious condo in the sky - it’s something this market had yet to see until The Max Beach Resort hit the scene.
Airriva, based in Columbus, OH, is a tech-based lodging company that has been redefining the hospitality industry since its founding in 2018. With a focus on providing high-quality short-term rental hotel properties in the best neighborhoods across 17 different cities in the country, Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind stays that embody a tech-driven experience, centralized location, and modern renovations.
Josiah Myers, CEO of Airriva, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Airriva could not be more thrilled to expand the future of next-gen lodging into Daytona Beach, FL. I love the community here, and this partnership could not be more of a fit for what we do across the country."
Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach is a shining example of next-gen lodging, boasting a newly constructed 12-story property with 71 spacious residences. Each residence features state-of-the-art amenities, including fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry facilities, and expansive patios with breathtaking views of the beach or cityscape. Max Beach Resort recently celebrated its first anniversary, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination that offers unparalleled luxury, convenience, and sophistication. The resort's commitment to guest satisfaction is reflected in its wide range of amenities, including a fitness center with stunning ocean views, a game room, and picturesque terraces. The on-site Venn Bar Beach Eatery provides guests with a luxurious beachside dining experience, and additional features such as an oceanfront pool, private cabanas, bicycles for exploration, and complimentary Wi-Fi further enhance the beachfront getaway experience.
Airriva is now live and ready to accept bookings for the luxurious units at Max Beach Resort. To book your unforgettable coastal getaway, visit Airriva's website or contact their dedicated Guest Experience team.
