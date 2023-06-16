Saucy Brew Works Opens Brand New Tiki Bar and Coffeehouse at Bayshore Resort in Put-In-Bay
Come checkout the newest additions to Bayshore Resort!PUT IN BAY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the beauty of Lake Erie right from the comfort a private hotel room at The Bayshore Resort. Each room offers stunning views of the lake, providing an opportunity to capture memorable moments.
The Tiki Bar at The Bayshore Resort has undergone a revamp, introducing a delightful selection of new drinks to its menu. There is a wide variety of Saucy Brew Works Craft Beers, Tropical Cocktails, and wine options, all conveniently available just steps away from the accommodations.
To start the day off right, visit the Saucy Coffeehouse located in the resort's lobby. It's a convenient spot to enjoy a cup of coffee or choose from a range of other beverage options.
Operating hours for summer fun are as follows:
Tiki Bar Hours:
Sunday - Saturday: 12 pm - 10 pm
Coffeehouse Hours:
Sunday - Saturday: 7 am - 3 pm
Mark your calendars for the Bayshore Music Festival, taking place during Labor Day Weekend. This highly anticipated event will feature a lineup of talented artists, including Airriva's CEO, Josiah Myers, and his band Last Youth. Additional performances by Welshly Arms, Holy Mattress Money, Vesperteen, and American Darling will make this music extravaganza an unforgettable experience for attendees.
For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.bayshoreresortpib.com/ or contact the Guest Experience line at 614-345-3996, available 24/7.
About The Bayshore Resort:
The Bayshore Resort, managed by Airriva, is a premier waterfront destination situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Erie in Put-In-Bay, Ohio. With its modern accommodations, breathtaking views, and vibrant atmosphere, The Bayshore Resort is committed to offering guests an extraordinary summer experience. Its unbeatable location and dedication to creating memorable moments make The Bayshore Resort the ultimate summer destination.
