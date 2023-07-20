Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,031 in the last 365 days.

Central Retail launches its sixth mini go! supermarket in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 20 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — Central Retail on Wednesday officially inaugurated a mini go! supermarket in Điện Bàn district, Quảng Nam Province. This is the sixth outlet of its kind in Việt Nam.

Spanning 2,000 square metres, the latest outlet offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including eating-shopping-playing facilities which promise to captivate residents of Điện Bàn and neighbouring areas.

Trần Úc, Chairman of Điện Bàn District People's Committee, expressed his delight at the grand opening of Điện Bàn mini go!. He affirmed that this supermarket would play a significant role in transforming the urban landscape, serving as a modern shopping and entertainment hub that would elevate Điện Bàn's socio-economic status in the near future.

Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Việt Nam, shared that Điện Bàn mini go! marks a noteworthy milestone as the sixth mini go! supermarket launched by Central Retail Group in Việt Nam, signifying the group's expanding presence in Việt Nam and Quảng Nam Province. Furthermore, the supermarket has created 100 employment opportunities and improved the quality of life for the local populace. — VNS

 

You just read:

Central Retail launches its sixth mini go! supermarket in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more