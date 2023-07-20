Central Retail launches its sixth mini go! supermarket in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 20 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — Central Retail on Wednesday officially inaugurated a mini go! supermarket in Điện Bàn district, Quảng Nam Province. This is the sixth outlet of its kind in Việt Nam.

Spanning 2,000 square metres, the latest outlet offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including eating-shopping-playing facilities which promise to captivate residents of Điện Bàn and neighbouring areas.

Trần Úc, Chairman of Điện Bàn District People's Committee, expressed his delight at the grand opening of Điện Bàn mini go!. He affirmed that this supermarket would play a significant role in transforming the urban landscape, serving as a modern shopping and entertainment hub that would elevate Điện Bàn's socio-economic status in the near future.

Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Việt Nam, shared that Điện Bàn mini go! marks a noteworthy milestone as the sixth mini go! supermarket launched by Central Retail Group in Việt Nam, signifying the group's expanding presence in Việt Nam and Quảng Nam Province. Furthermore, the supermarket has created 100 employment opportunities and improved the quality of life for the local populace. — VNS