Samsung Hope School gives wings to dreams of young people

VIETNAM, July 20 -

BẮC NINH — Samsung Vietnam and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) on Thursday jointly held the 10th Anniversary of the establishment of Samsung Bắc Ninh Hope School (Việt Nam Korea Co-operation Centre).

The Việt Nam-Korea Co-operation Centre is also known as the Samsung Hope School Bắc Ninh. This is the first school in the chain of Samsung Hope School projects - one of the key social responsibility projects with the mission of spreading knowledge, sharing visions and creating the future for every Vietnamese youth.

The school was inaugurated and put into operation in 2013 in Lạc Vệ Commune, Tiên Du District, Bắc Ninh Province, with the desire to assist students living around Samsung's factory. The school was built with modern equipment, a synchronous system as well as after-school extracurricular courses such as IT, fine arts, foreign languages and soft skills to help students have a solid foundation to nurture their dreams.

After 10 years of operation, Samsung Bắc Ninh Hope School has given more than 2,000 individuals in Bắc Ninh a chance to live and learn in a healthy, dynamic environment where they can explore their own dreams, develop comprehensively and bring positive contributions to the educational development in Bac Ninh Province. A total of 62 students have graduated from this school so far. Thanks to the knowledge acquired from here, their chances to get into universities have also increased.

Speaking at the event, Ngô Tân Phương, Vice Chairman of Bắc Ninh Province, said: “On behalf of the Provincial People's Committee, I acknowledge and praise the great contributions of Samsung Vietnam Complex, which have directed Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co Ltd to co-ordinate with KFHI to aid and build "Việt Nam - Korea Co-operation Centre", not only building but also accompanying the organisation to maintain the centre's facilities. The company not only excels in production and business but also takes the lead in community support activities, deserving to be a comprehensive example for other FDI companies in the province to follow.”

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam Complex, said: “Our future depends a lot on the young generations. And supporting young people to pursue their dreams is the mission for all of us. President Hồ Chí Minh once said: "For the sake of ten years, we must plant trees, for the sake of 100 years, we must cultivate people." I believe that this is a reminder for us about the importance of investing in people; it is the best investment that creates great and lasting results. It has been 10 years since the establishment and operation of Samsung Bắc Ninh Hope School. However, it can be said that these are merely the first steps in that 100-year journey. Samsung will continue to effectively operate the Samsung Hope School and constantly support the development of the youth - the future owners of the country.” — VNS