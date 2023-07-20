First-Come, First-Served Deer Gun Licenses Available July 26

More than 2,500 deer licenses are available in five units for North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season, and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 26 at 8 a.m. Central time. Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses can Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. Central time. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.