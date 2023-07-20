Three New Exhibits Open at the Chinese American Museum DC
Thank You, Corky Lee, Unofficial Photographer Laureate of Asian Americans; Bruce Lee: American Son and International Icon; Fashioning Identity in QipaoWASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chinese American Museum DC (CAMDC) has officially launched three, new special exhibits representing dramatically different topics all within the Chinese American story.
“Thank You, Corky Lee – The Unofficial Photographer Laureate of Asian Americans” is a retrospective exhibit of the late journalist-activist-photographer, Corky Lee (1947-2021), and a personal tribute featuring quotes and dialogues from the Asian American community. On display are some of Corky Lee’s most iconic images as well as rarely seen photos. Corky Lee was a beloved, self-taught photographer that documented key historical events as well as everyday life and culture across different Asian American communities. The exhibit is made possible through a grant from Panda Express.
“Bruce Lee: American Son and International Icon” commemorates the cultural superstar on the 50th anniversary of his passing revealing both his Hollywood qualities and his sensitivities as an artist, philosopher, and family man. On display are rarely seen images, personal documents, and objects from Bruce Lee and those who were influenced by his work.
“Fashioning Identity in Qipao: The Image of Modern Women” provides a visual tour of the qipao, the quintessential dress for Chinese women in the Republic Era. Its origin and history are closely intertwined with women’s quest for equality and independence during China’s rapid modernization and urbanization in the early 20th century. Its indelible influence on fashion extends to Western fashion, culture, and the arts.
David Uy, Executive Director of the museum explains, “We are thrilled to have such a wide range of subjects on display simultaneously. These exhibits satisfy three compelling parts of the Chinese American story—the social activism of Corky Lee’s photography; the artistic, humanistic, and athletic inspiration of Bruce Lee; and the cultural influence of the qipao dress.”
The museum is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Visitors should check the museum’s web site, https://www.ChineseAmericanMuseum.org for updated hours and exhibit dates.
A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the museum advances the understanding, knowledge, and appreciation of the Chinese American experience, by highlighting the history, culture, spirit, and contributions of Chinese Americans to our nation and beyond. Housed in a five-story, 1907 Beaux Arts-style mansion in downtown DC, just five blocks north of the White House, the museum is the first and only destination in the Washington area dedicated to the Chinese American story. General admission to the museum is free. Web site – https://www.ChineseAmericanMuseum.org.
