Chinese American Museum to Honor Local and National Luminaries and Heroes from Chinese American Community
Inaugural Gold Lantern Awards Gala features known- and unsung-heroes from the Chinese American community.
The Chinese American Museum DC (CAMDC) will honor distinguished local and national members of the Chinese American community for their leadership, service, and social impact at the inaugural Gold Lantern Awards Gala at The St. Regis Hotel in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. CAMDC officially opened its doors last year and is the first museum in the nation's capital dedicated to the Chinese American story.
— David Uy
Corporate and cultural community leaders will come together to celebrate the honorees, along with distinguished members of the greater Asian American community including the Committee of 100, 1882 Foundation, business leaders, ambassadors including His Excellency Ashok and Gouri Mirpuri, Embassy of Singapore, and Maryland state elected officials.
The Gold Lantern Awards will be awarded to the following:
• The Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC), a nonprofit based in Gaithersburg, Md. and one of the largest grassroots organizations serving the greater Washington, D.C. area
• Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Co-founders, Panda Restaurant Group with over 2,200 restaurants and the Panda Cares Foundation and now the Community Care Fund which has donated millions of dollars in response to the pandemic to combat food insecurity
• Christopher Tin, two-time Grammy Award winning composer and the first for video games, considered a significant milestone for the critical acceptance of music from video games as a legitimate art form
• Grace Young, 2022 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year and award-winning cookbook author
• Mei Xu, Founder and CEO of three global companies including Yes She May, a community and marketplace for women entrepreneurs, and Chesapeake Bay Candle
Additional awardees will be announced at the event.
“We want to shine a light on these incredible Chinese Americans who are the epitome of excellence, leadership and service to the community, not just among Asians but society at large,” said David Uy, CAMDC’s Executive Director. “They inspire by their tenacity, courage, creativity, and success. And most importantly, they inspire by their generosity, giving back to causes close to their heart.”
Performances will include opera singer Frank Zhang and the University of Maryland’s Ethnobeat, a unique multilingual, multicultural a cappella group that looks past cultural barriers and embraces diversity of all people.
Proceeds from this event will help to support exhibitions, programs, and operations at CAMDC events and webinars designed to increase understanding, awareness, and acceptance of Chinese Americans as an integral part of American history.
The gala is sold out. No more general tickets remain for this live event. For more information, go to: www.ChineseAmericanMuseum.org.
