Girls Soccer Network and Crayola Partner to Ignite Creativity in Girls Soccer
Ten GSN Ambassadors to Lead Instagram Campaign Showcasing Creativity in Soccer, Using Crayola SuppliesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) and Crayola are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership that will empower girl soccer players through creativity and self-expression.
Selected from GSN’s nationwide ambassador network, ten talented youth players received exclusive Crayola packages filled with assorted supplies like paint, markers, poster boards, blank soccer balls, and more. The ambassadors filmed themselves getting creative with the Crayola supplies and posted their content to Instagram.
The partnership is a build to the Art of Soccer campaign Crayola recently launched. The collaboration not only celebrates and fosters the talent of these young athletes but also encourages them to explore new ways to express themselves beyond the soccer field.
"Crayola celebrates creativity—whether it’s colorful self-expression through art or innovative playmaking while on the pitch," said Rich Wuerthele, Crayola President and CEO. "The world soccer tournament is a unique opportunity to help kids learn teamwork, problem solving, community, and creativity through art and athletics, and watch those characteristics in action on the field.”
The ambassadors' content, shared on their respective Instagram accounts, provides a glimpse into their creative processes, highlighting the fusion of soccer skills and artistic expression.
GSN and Crayola both believe in the importance of creativity in developing skills like adaptability, problem-solving, and self-confidence on and off the soccer field. GSN founder Jen Gruskoff said, “I’ve always loved it when people talk about the way players ‘express’ themselves on the field as a way to define how they play and who they are. This idea is often associated with the way we talk about artists and creators, so working with Crayola on soccer content feels natural and is really exciting!”
More information about Crayola’s mission to blend creativity and soccer can be found here, while GSN Ambassador content can be found reposted on Girls Soccer Network’s Instagram.
ABOUT Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.
ABOUT Crayola is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Crayola believes in the power of imagination and self-expression. With a mission to spark creativity and ignite curiosity, Crayola has been inspiring children and unleashing their artistic potential for over 120 years. To learn more about Crayola, visit www.crayola.com
