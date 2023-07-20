Honor LSV chooses Berkeley County for establishing South Carolina operations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Honor LSV, a startup manufacturing company, today announced it chooses Berkeley County for establishing South Carolina operations to design, manufacture and assemble golf carts and luxury low speed vehicles (LSV). The company’s $34.2 million investment will create 65 new jobs.

Honor LSV is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of golf carts and LSVs and is a contract manufacturer that utilizes precision lasers and robotic welding while working with mostly American-made metals, plastics and other components to build its products. The company also provides in-house powder coat services utilizing its state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot automated powder coat line. As a result, Honor LSV has the capacity for full production – from manufacturing to finishing – at its Berkeley County operations.

Operations are online at the company’s 130,000 square-foot building located at 636 Omni Industrial Blvd. in Summerville. Individuals interested in joining the Honor LSV team should submit resumes electronically.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“I am beyond thrilled to be launching my third startup company, the second of which is in Berkeley County. There has never been a more important time to bring manufacturing back to America than now, and we are doing just that!” -Honor LSV Owner Brian Plaisance

“South Carolina continues to provide the workforce and resources needed for startups like Honor LSV to thrive. This investment will bring our people even more opportunity and help continue to propel the state’s rapidly growing economy forward.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to announce Honor LSV’s new operations in South Carolina. This is the result of the state’s leading-edge manufacturing infrastructure and Berkeley County’s foundation that enables companies to excel. We look forward to partnering with Honor LSV for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Berkeley County is excited to welcome Honor LSV to our industrial sector. This state-of-the-art, startup company’s $34 million investment will benefit our county’s economy, workforce and residents by creating more quality paying jobs and helping to keep our taxes low. This project is yet another shining example of how strategic investments can go a long way to positively impact our community.”

-Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

FIVE FAST FACTS