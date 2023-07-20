Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Durham County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Kendra Montgomery-Blinn to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 14 (Durham County). She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to superior court.

Montgomery-Blinn serves as an assistant district attorney and the special victims unit team lead in the Durham County District Attorney’s Office. She previously served as the executive director of the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission. Montgomery-Blinn earned her Bachelor of Arts at Purdue University and her Juris Doctor at Duke University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

