Three MDM Hotel Group Restaurants Set to Delight During Miami Spice
JW Marriott Marquis Miami, JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland all participating in highly celebrated annual culinary event.
All of our properties are very much looking forward to being part of one of the city’s greatest restaurant experiences.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MDM Hotel Group is delighted to announce that three of its Miami-based properties – the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, JW Marriott Miami, and Miami Dadeland Marriott – will be participating in the annual culinary extravaganza, Miami Spice.
Boulud Sud (JW Marriott Marquis Miami), La Terraza (JW Marriott Miami) and Whitney's (Miami Dadeland Marriott) will be participating in the highly anticipated Miami Spice during August and September.
As Miami prepares for the return of the renowned Miami Spice, locals and visitors eagerly anticipate the chance to explore a wide selection of restaurants offering exquisite three-course menus at reduced prices. With its event history spanning over two decades, Miami Spice continues to leave food enthusiasts in awe and has become a staple of Miami's vibrant dining scene.
MDM Hotel Group, known for its exceptional hospitality experiences, is excited to showcase its culinary expertise during this year's Miami Spice. Each restaurant under the MDM Hotel Group promises a distinct and unforgettable dining experience.
“All of our properties are very much looking forward to being part of one of the city’s greatest restaurant experiences,” said Florencia Tabeni, Vice President of Operations & Development for MDM Hotel Group. “We are confident that our offerings are exceptional and will be enjoyed by visitors to our city and residents alike.”
Miami Spice Menu Samplings:
Boulud Sud, known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, invites guests to savor coastal flavors with its Miami Spice menu. Diners can indulge in exquisite appetizers like Pulpo a la Gallega, featuring paprika-infused crushed potatoes and garlic aioli, or a refreshing Greek Salad. For the main course, highlights include Chicken Paillard served with arugula, orange segments, shaved fennel, and lemon dressing, or the Vegetable Risotto with saffron and seasonal vegetables. To conclude the meal, guests can choose from the Mango Panna Cotta or the Banana & Chocolate Coupe for a sweet ending. Available for Lunch (Mon – Fri | 12-2:30pm ) and Dinner (Tue – Sat | 6-10:30p). In addition to its spice menus, the restaurant will be offering a special Dine & Wine experience inside its iconic wine cave, highlighting a $75 three-course wine paired menu with Provencal dishes for up to 6 people.
Whitney's encourages diners to try their internationally inspired Miami Spice menu. Begin with a choice between the classic French Onion Soup or the savory Lump Crab Cakes. For the main course, guests can savor the flavors of Rigatoni Pasta, featuring braised beef short ribs and a fresh tomato-basil sauce, or delight in the Pan-Seared Branzino with fines herbs sauce, served alongside root vegetables. To complete the culinary journey, dessert options include the delectable Spanish Flan or the enticing Frutti di Bosco, a mixed berry cake. Available for Lunch (12-2pm) and Dinner (2-10pm) daily. Dinner will be served at Le Mirage Lobby Lounge.
La Terraza Café and Bar, recently renovated at the beginning of the year, this vibrant spot with a captivating terrace, welcomes sports enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Unwind with friends and family while tasting a wide selection of dishes at La Terraza. Their Miami Spice offerings feature a refreshing Burrata & Tomato Salad or Charred Octopus to begin with. An indulgent Miso-glazed Pork belly served with fried Rice or their popular Mediterranean Branzino as a lighter entrée option. To end the meail on a sweet note, desserts include the Ivory Carrot Cake or a classic Crème Brulé. Available for lunch and dinner daily from 11am-11pm.
About MDM Hotel Group
Founded in1990, MDM Group’s vision has been driven by a desire to bring the highest quality amenities and brands to urban markets, among them the neighborhood around Dadeland Mall, Brickell Avenue and Miami’s downtown. MDM is recognized for its exceptional properties and commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences. With a portfolio of diverse hotels, restaurants, and bars, MDM Hotel Group aims to create distinctive and personalized offerings that cater to the needs and desires of every guest. For additional information, visit www.mdmUSA.com.
