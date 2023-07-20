Music Observer Spotlights Sumner Stroh: A Rising Star Advocating for Women in the Music Industry

Music Observer features Sumner Stroh, a singer-songwriter advocating for women and challenging the status quo in the music industry.

Music is a powerful tool for change. With 'Love to Hate,' I wanted to create a song that empowers women to embrace their strength and resilience.” — Sumner Stroh, Singer-Songwriter and Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Observer, a leading voice in the music industry, has published a feature on Sumner Stroh, a Houston native who is rapidly making a name for herself as a passionate advocate for women and a force to be reckoned with in the music scene.

Born and raised in the heart of Texas, Sumner Stroh is not your typical music artist. She is a rebel with a cause, a woman on a mission, and an artist whose journey, marked by resilience and a relentless pursuit of her dreams, is as captivating as her music.

Sumner's love for music was nurtured at a young age, influenced by her grandmother, an opera singer. This early exposure to the power of music, combined with her innate rebellious spirit, set the stage for Sumner's unique blend of music that challenges the status quo and empowers women.

Her debut single, "Love to Hate," is a testament to this. The song, a bold expression of proud femininity, self-love, and resilience, has quickly made waves in the music industry. "Music is a powerful tool for change," Sumner says. "With 'Love to Hate,' I wanted to create a song that empowers women to embrace their strength and resilience."

But Sumner's mission goes beyond her music. She's using her platform to advocate for women, with plans to create change in the music industry. "I want to use my voice to empower women," she says. "I believe in the power of music to inspire and create change, and that's what I aim to do with my platform."

Recently, Sumner found herself at the center of a public scandal. But instead of letting it define her, Sumner used the experience to fuel her music and her mission. "I've always been a fighter," she says. "I believe in turning adversity into strength, and that's what I've done."

Looking ahead, Sumner has exciting plans for her music. She's currently working on new releases, with a focus on creating music that continues to empower women and challenge the status quo. "I'm excited about the music I'm creating," she says. "I can't wait to share it with the world."

Sumner Stroh is more than just a rising star in the music industry. She's a passionate rebel, a woman on a mission, and an artist to watch. As she continues to make waves with her music and her advocacy, one thing is clear: Sumner is just getting started, and the world better be ready.



Love to Hate (Official Lyric Video) by Sumner Stroh