Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney II

Job Announcement Stutsman County


Closing Date: until filled


Assistant State's Attorney II
Grade 27 entire salary range: $106,116 to $140,018 DOE

Minimum qualifications
Two years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in North
Dakota.

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate
with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court. Prosecute
misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs
and argue at the ND Supreme Court.

A complete application must include a: resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law
school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at
https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/ 

