Eddy County Clerk of Court office closed Monday, Mar. 16 through Wed. Mar. 19.

Eddy County Clerk of Court office closed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday Mar. 19. Patrons needing assistance for Eddy County clerk of court may contact the Foster County clerk of court office at: 701-652-1001.

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