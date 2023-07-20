F.H. Furr Partners with Lennox for Feel The LoveTM Program, Providing a Free HVAC System to Deserving Community Heroes
We are thrilled to partner with Lennox for the 2023 Feel The LoveTM program, by providing a free heating & cooling system, we aim to improve the quality of life for a deserving family or individual”MANASSAS, VA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical (F.H. Furr), a home products and services company in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business, is proud to announce its partnership with Lennox for its 2023 Feel The LoveTM program. This collaboration exemplifies F.H. Furr's commitment to supporting local communities by offering a free heating and cooling system to a deserving family, teacher, essential worker, first responder, nurse, or police officer in need of home comfort.
— Darius Lyvers, CEO at F.H. Furr
Lennox's Feel The LoveTM program is renowned for making a difference in the lives of individuals and families facing financial challenges. Through the program, Lennox provides HVAC systems, installation services, and maintenance to create safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient living environments.
F.H. Furr is teaming up with Lennox once again to identify a deserving recipient. By carefully assessing nominations, F.H. Furr and Lennox will select a family or individual who has demonstrated resilience and positively impacted their community.
"We are thrilled to partner with Lennox for the 2023 Feel The LoveTM program," said Darius Lyvers, CEO at F.H. Furr, "by providing a free heating and cooling system, we aim to improve the quality of life for a deserving family or individual, ensuring they have a safe and comfortable home environment."
F.H. Furr's skilled technicians will install the Lennox HVAC system, guaranteeing optimal performance and energy efficiency for years to come.
Lennox's Feel The LoveTM program has transformed the lives of numerous individuals and families across the nation. The program provides relief and peace of mind through improved home comfort by collaborating with local HVAC dealers like F.H. Furr.
F.H. Furr and Lennox remain dedicated to identifying and assisting individuals or families in need of enhanced home comfort. The joint effort will ensure the selected recipient receives a reliable and efficient HVAC system, creating a more pleasant living space.
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Maryland, Delaware, Northern Va., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
Haley Jordan
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical
+1 571-418-9407
hjordan@fhfurr.com