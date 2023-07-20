Dr. Andrew Croak is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
We take special pride in treating our patients with respect, making sure they are heard and feel safe in a dignified environment”PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Andrew Croak has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Croak strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Croak is the director of the Center and is a Urogynecologist. This term describes an Obstetrician/Gynecologist who completes additional training to care for women with complex problems related to pelvic health. There are few of these specialists in the country. To become one, Dr. Croak studied long and hard at the Mayo Clinic, one of the top clinics in the world. At Mayo, he gained world-class, state-of-the-art technical skills.
Dr. Croak’s most important medical skill is one he already had – how to listen. When you visit him for your urogynecology service, you can trust that we will listen to your concerns and provide you with answers to every question.
“We take special pride in treating our patients with respect, making sure they are heard and feel safe in a dignified environment. The ability to change our patients’ lives for the better has given us as a practice a profound sense of patient and personal satisfaction and it shows. We serve multiple generations of women from many families and are honored they would trust us with their women’s health needs. We constantly strive to improve services and pay it forward by teaching OBGYN residents and engaging the community with educational forums", Dr. Croak explains.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
At Northwest Ohio Center for Urogynecology & Women’s Health, and the affiliated Northwest Ohio Center for Pelvic Wellness & Rehabilitation, their mission is to provide every patient with the leading standard of care in gynecology and OB/GYN subspecialty urogynecology services.
