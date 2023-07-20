Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4005152, 23A4005246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Elisabeth Plympton and Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: July 13-17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: “Beetlejuice 2” movie set

TOWN: East Corinth, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating two reported thefts of items from the film set of the movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth.

 

In the first case, state police received a report from movie security personnel at 12:35 a.m. Friday, July 14, that someone had driven a pickup truck up to a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration on Village Road, removed the lamppost from its base, bundled it into the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp, and fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was reported to be an older model GMC pickup truck with an unknown license plate.

 

In the second incident, reported at about 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, movie officials stated that perpetrators had stolen an approximately 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. Monday, July 17. A photo of the statue is attached to this release.

 

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

 

