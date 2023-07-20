St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A4005152, 23A4005246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Elisabeth Plympton and Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 13-17, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: “Beetlejuice 2” movie set
TOWN: East Corinth, Vermont
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating two reported thefts of items from the film set of the movie “Beetlejuice 2” in East Corinth.
In the first case, state police received a report from movie security personnel at 12:35 a.m. Friday, July 14, that someone had driven a pickup truck up to a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration on Village Road, removed the lamppost from its base, bundled it into the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp, and fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was reported to be an older model GMC pickup truck with an unknown license plate.
In the second incident, reported at about 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, movie officials stated that perpetrators had stolen an approximately 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. Monday, July 17. A photo of the statue is attached to this release.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
