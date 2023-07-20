TICKETS ON SALE FOR THE 2023 JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

JACKSON T. STEPHENS CUP

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

LITTLE ROCK, AK, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jackson T. Stephens Cup (“The Stephens Cup”) today announced tickets on sale and the opening of volunteer registration for the 2023 event to be held at Trinity Forest Golf Club, October 9 - 11. The Stephens Cup is a national collegiate golf tournament named in honor of the late Jackson (Jack) T. Stephens, the former Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

Daily grounds tickets (Monday – Wednesday) and weekly passes are available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase online and include access to the general parking lot. Fans under 17 will receive a complimentary entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the First Tee. For ticketing inquiries, please get in touch with jtsc@intersportnet.com.

“We’re excited to host fans and volunteers at this year’s Stephens Cup,” said Tournament Chairman Warren Stephens. “Our goal is to create a definitive and highly-competitive atmosphere for these world-class collegiate athletes, and the support from our fans and volunteers is a key component in what makes this the premier event in collegiate golf.”

Volunteer registration is now available for the 2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Register online to join the team of dedicated volunteers, enjoy a behind the scenes experience of the premier event in collegiate golf, and help make a lasting impact in the Dallas community. For more information, please email the volunteer team at jtsc@intersportnet.com and indicate “2023 Volunteer Opportunities” in the subject line.

Rotating annually, The Stephens Cup brings together the nation’s top collegiate golfers with world class venues in what is widely considered the premier event in college golf. This year’s field will again feature seven NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s teams and leading players from U.S. Military Service Academies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) competing as individuals.

The men’s field includes the University of Arizona, the University of Arkansas, Florida State University, Louisiana State University, San Diego State University, Southern Methodist University, and Stanford University.

The women’s field includes the University of Arkansas, Duke University, University of South Carolina, Stanford University, University of Texas, Texas A&M University, and Wake Forest University.

The three-day competition will be televised live on GOLF Channel.

2023 Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023: Official Practice Round

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023: Collegiate-Am Event

Monday, Oct. 9, 2023: Stroke Play (36 holes)

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023: Stroke Play (18 holes)

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023: Match Play Final Round by seed (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, etc.)

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup:

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke play-match play event featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men’s and women’s teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Military Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues. For additional Jackson T. Stephens Cup information, visit www.stephenscup.com and follow the tournament on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

