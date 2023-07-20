Attorney General Jackley Announces Madison Man Sentenced For First-Degree Rape

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 20, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces Declan Nelson, 20, of Madison has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he earlier pled guilty to first-degree rape of a six-year-old boy.

Nelson was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court, He had earlier pled guilty to raping the boy in a Madison park in 2021.

“Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We also thank law enforcement and prosecutors for their efforts to hold this defendant accountable for his horrific acts.”

Nelson also was ordered to pay court appointed attorney fees, cost of a psychosexual evaluation, transcript costs, expert testimony costs, and restitution to the victim’s family.

This case was investigated by the Madison Police Department. It was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

