DIDD Extends Applications for Adult Changing Table Funding

NASHVILLE—The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities grant funding for adult changing tables is still available and accepting applications.

The grants will provide funds for facilities open to the public, such as parks, recreation centers, malls, and restaurants. Private and municipal entities can use the funds to purchase and install powered, height-adjustable, adult-sized changing tables for single-occupancy family restrooms. Applicants may submit requests for funding up to $5,000 per table.

“It’s an urgent need for many who are caring for older children with disabilities as well as aging family members,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “However, it’s a need that can be easily overlooked. Our job is to allow those with disabilities to know and feel that they are active and welcome members of their community and I challenge our business partners to join me in this mission.”

Those wishing to apply must be either private or municipal entities within the state of Tennessee, and the funding must be used for facilities that are open to the public within the state.

Members of the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities expressed the need for adult changing tables, and the Tennessee General Assembly approved $1 million in funding for adult changing tables in 2022.

A video showing how families are benefiting from a changing table recently installed at the Chattanooga Creative Discovery Museum can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxIJOMJe9dA

The grant application can be found here: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/didd_adult_changing_table_grant_opportunity

You can learn more about adult-changing table best practices at:

https://www.tn.gov/didd/for-consumers/adult-size-changing-tables.html



###