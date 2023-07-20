Butterfly Rising Institute Announces the Launch of Women’s Empowerment Program

Tanya Davis

The 8-week Course Helps Single Moms in Denver Achieve A Work-Life Balance

I built this program for the single mother who may feel rejected or confused. I was the original student, and I used these principles to become free.” — Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of BRI

DENVER, CO, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) a coaching organization for single, working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, announces the launch of the BR Method™ - an 8-week personalized group program, on Sept. 24.

The BR Method™ helps women achieve life changing transformation through three topics: career, communication and cash flow. The course is for working single mothers, many who are not eligible for governmental assistance or earn a six-figure income, but are looking for tools to help them improve their work-life balance.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, out of the 10 million single parent families with children under the age of 18, almost 80 percent are headed by single mothers, and a third live in poverty. BRI navigates women through a series of modules called the BR Method™, which focus on key theories relating to Lean, Six Sigma, and Kubler Ross’s Grief Cycle. Lean and Six Sigma are management tools that help businesses develop efficiencies while Kubler Ross’ grief cycle focuses on the five stages of grief and how to apply it to your personal life. Each one of these theories aligns with a letter within the word BUTTERFLY to create a method designed to empower single mothers.

“When I went through my moment of not having a support system, I stayed stuck for many years in an abusive relationship, not saving for financial independence and in a career that did not serve my community, child, or me,” said Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of BRI. “I built this program for the single mother who may feel rejected or confused. I was the original student, and I used these principles to become free.”

The BR Method™ helps women navigate the grief of single motherhood and embrace the changes in their lives, successfully balancing the roles of a mother and a professional. Women can also use the tools provided to learn how to exit an abusive relationship.

“Since she is also a single mother, she understands what it's like, and the challenges that come with it,” says Ann Albergotti, a BRI client who took the BR Method™ 8-week pilot program. “The course was very helpful for me both personally and professionally.”

In addition to group programs, BRI offers 1-day leadership programs for businesses that focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and empowering women as mothers and employees.

The price for the 8-week BR Method™ is ​​$2,400 with a three month payment plan, $2,100 with a two month payment plan, $2,000 if paid in full. To register for the Sept. 24th BR Method™ program or to learn more, visit: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com/



###



About Butter Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization, which uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help single mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three topics: career, communication or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, single mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of other single mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no single mother is left behind regardless of status, situation or stigma. For more information visit: Butterfly Rising Institute

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and single motherhood. As a single mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With a degree in Communications, and as a current PhD student with a focus on Change Management and the career single mom, Tanya helps local and state governments improve their communication and better serve their communities. But it wasn't until she applied the principles of change management to her own life that she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.

