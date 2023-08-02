PeopleCert unveils PRINCE2® 7: A major upgrade to the world's leading project management method
PRINCE2® 7 is the culmination of research, feedback from the global project management community, and our continuous dedication to provide a robust, effective, and agile project management framework.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert, the global leader in best practices for IT service management, project, programme and portfolio management, is delighted to announce the release of PRINCE2® 7, the latest update to its globally recognized and respected project management method.
— Byron Nicolaides, Founder & CEO, PeopleCert
PRINCE2® has a storied heritage spanning over 30 years as a global leading project management It is univer-sally applicable to any industry and any type of project, irrespective of size or complexity, and has been utilized in more than 200 countries. This global ubiquity has made PRINCE2® the go-to project management framework for thousands of leading enterprises worldwide, where millions of professionals have trusted it in managing their projects.
Building on this robust foundation and industry-wide respect, the PRINCE2® 7 method continues to offer a scalable approach to project management, with a renewed focus on the flexibility and adaptability required for today's fast-paced, digital-centric project environments.
Key updates empowering success with PRINCE2® 7 include:
1. Universal Applicability: PRINCE2® 7 is relevant to all professionals, not only project managers. A project-oriented approach can be embraced by those in every role involved in project activities, applying it to any endeavor.
2. The Latest AI Guidance: PRINCE2® 7 integrates the latest artificial intelligence (AI) guidance, ena-bling projects to leverage AI's predictive and analytical capabilities for more effective and innova-tive project management.
3. Further Focus on People Management: Acknowledging the significance of human capital in project success, PRINCE2® 7 prioritizes effective people management, enabling teams to excel and deliver exceptional results.
4. Enhanced Flexibility and Customization: Understanding that each project is unique, PRINCE2® 7 provides enhanced flexibility and customization options, tailoring the method to suit your project's specific requirements.
5. Embracing Digital and Data Management: In an increasingly digitized world, PRINCE2® 7 equips you with tools to leverage digital technologies and data management efficiently, ensuring your pro-jects stay ahead in the digital era.
6. Integration of Sustainability into Project Performance: Sustainability is a crucial concern for busi-nesses worldwide. PRINCE2® 7 incorporates sustainable practices, aligning projects with environ-mental and social responsibility goals.
7. Compatibility with Agile, Lean, and ITIL: PRINCE2® 7's adaptability extends to its compatibility with other popular methods like Agile, Lean, and ITIL, ensuring seamless integration for enhanced pro-ject performance.
"We are extremely proud to introduce PRINCE2® 7, which is the culmination of extensive research, feedback from the global project management community, and our continuous dedication to provide a robust, effective, and agile project management framework," said Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert. "This version further validates PRINCE2's relevance and adaptability to the changing project management landscape."
PRINCE2® 7 training and certification will be available worldwide from certified training providers from 4 September 2023. For more information, visit the PeopleCert website.
About PeopleCert:
PeopleCert is the global leader in the assessment and certification of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organizations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. With a client roster that includes over 50,000 corporate entities and 800 government departments in 200 countries, in-cluding renowned organizations like the FBI, CIA, NASA, MI6, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, American Airlines, Lufthansa, HSBC, Visa, Mastercard, and many others, Peo-pleCert is trusted by 82% of the Fortune 500. It delivers powerful frameworks and knowledge required across any sector or industry today. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer experience, Peo-pleCert emboldens people and organizations to achieve their capabilities. Dream it, do it!
Elpida Rekka
PeopleCert
+30 21 0372 9133
email us here