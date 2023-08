PeopleCert unveils PRINCE2® 7: A major upgrade to the world's leading project management method

PRINCE2® 7 is the culmination of research, feedback from the global project management community, and our continuous dedication to provide a robust, effective, and agile project management framework.” — Byron Nicolaides, Founder & CEO, PeopleCert

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleCert , the global leader in best practices for IT service management, project, programme and portfolio management, is delighted to announce the release of PRINCE2® 7 , the latest update to its globally recognized and respected project management method.PRINCE2has a storied heritage spanning over 30 years as a global leading project management It is univer-sally applicable to any industry and any type of project, irrespective of size or complexity, and has been utilized in more than 200 countries. This global ubiquity has made PRINCE2the go-to project management framework for thousands of leading enterprises worldwide, where millions of professionals have trusted it in managing their projects.Building on this robust foundation and industry-wide respect, the PRINCE27 method continues to offer a scalable approach to project management, with a renewed focus on the flexibility and adaptability required for today's fast-paced, digital-centric project environments.Key updates empowering success with PRINCE27 include:1. Universal Applicability: PRINCE27 is relevant to all professionals, not only project managers. A project-oriented approach can be embraced by those in every role involved in project activities, applying it to any endeavor.2. The Latest AI Guidance: PRINCE27 integrates the latest artificial intelligence (AI) guidance, ena-bling projects to leverage AI's predictive and analytical capabilities for more effective and innova-tive project management.3. Further Focus on People Management: Acknowledging the significance of human capital in project success, PRINCE27 prioritizes effective people management, enabling teams to excel and deliver exceptional results.4. Enhanced Flexibility and Customization: Understanding that each project is unique, PRINCE27 provides enhanced flexibility and customization options, tailoring the method to suit your project's specific requirements.5. Embracing Digital and Data Management: In an increasingly digitized world, PRINCE27 equips you with tools to leverage digital technologies and data management efficiently, ensuring your pro-jects stay ahead in the digital era.6. Integration of Sustainability into Project Performance: Sustainability is a crucial concern for busi-nesses worldwide. PRINCE27 incorporates sustainable practices, aligning projects with environ-mental and social responsibility goals.7. Compatibility with Agile, Lean, and ITIL: PRINCE27's adaptability extends to its compatibility with other popular methods like Agile, Lean, and ITIL, ensuring seamless integration for enhanced pro-ject performance."We are extremely proud to introduce PRINCE27, which is the culmination of extensive research, feedback from the global project management community, and our continuous dedication to provide a robust, effective, and agile project management framework," said Byron Nicolaides, Founder and CEO of PeopleCert. "This version further validates PRINCE2's relevance and adaptability to the changing project management landscape."PRINCE27 training and certification will be available worldwide from certified training providers from 4 September 2023. For more information, visit the PeopleCert website.About PeopleCert:PeopleCert is the global leader in the assessment and certification of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organizations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. With a client roster that includes over 50,000 corporate entities and 800 government departments in 200 countries, in-cluding renowned organizations like the FBI, CIA, NASA, MI6, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, American Airlines, Lufthansa, HSBC, Visa, Mastercard, and many others, Peo-pleCert is trusted by 82% of the Fortune 500. It delivers powerful frameworks and knowledge required across any sector or industry today. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer experience, Peo-pleCert emboldens people and organizations to achieve their capabilities. Dream it, do it!