S&P upgrades PeopleCert to B+ from B following strong financial performance and strong deleveraging in FY2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded PeopleCert Holdings UK Ltd and its €300mn Senior Secured Notes (SSN) to B+ from B.

The upgrade reflects the company’s strong organic revenue growth, high profitability margins and sound ability to deleverage through earnings growth and strong cash flow generation, during the year ending 31 December 2022.

The outlook for both ratings remains stable and reflects the company's leading market positions for IT and project management certifications, the increasing market share in the highly fragmented languages certifications market and its vertically integrated business model.

” Our hard work has once again been recognized and we couldn’t be happier. This upgrade, during a period where the global market is challenging is something we are all proud of. 2022 was the fiscal year that fully consolidated the AXELOS acquisition and marked the beginning of a new era for the company’s financial performance” said Byron Nicolaides, Founder, and Group CEO of PeopleCert.

Established in 2000, PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. PeopleCert develops global best practice frameworks and certifications, manages exams, and delivers certifications. Its product portfolio in IT & Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business, and Languages includes two of the most globally recognised IP-protected frameworks, developed and evolved by the UK Government over 30 years: ITIL® and PRINCE2®.   PeopleCert certifications are delivered across 200 countries and territories, 50.000 Corporates (82% of Fortune 500), and 800 government organisations through a global network of 2.500 Accredited Training Organisations and 30.000 venues worldwide, as well as through PeopleCert’s award-winning Online Proctoring solution. PeopleCert consists of over 1.000 employees from 40 nationalities and has received over 50 awards in Entrepreneurship, Business, Technology, and Sustainability.  Following the acquisition of Axelos in 2021 for £380mn, PeopleCert became the first unicorn of Greek origin. 

