S&P upgrades PeopleCert to B+ from B following strong financial performance and strong deleveraging in FY2022

About

Established in 2000, PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. PeopleCert develops global best practice frameworks and certifications, manages exams, and delivers certifications. Its product portfolio in IT & Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business, and Languages includes two of the most globally recognised IP-protected frameworks, developed and evolved by the UK Government over 30 years: ITIL® and PRINCE2®. PeopleCert certifications are delivered across 200 countries and territories, 50.000 Corporates (82% of Fortune 500), and 800 government organisations through a global network of 2.500 Accredited Training Organisations and 30.000 venues worldwide, as well as through PeopleCert’s award-winning Online Proctoring solution. PeopleCert consists of over 1.000 employees from 40 nationalities and has received over 50 awards in Entrepreneurship, Business, Technology, and Sustainability. Following the acquisition of Axelos in 2021 for £380mn, PeopleCert became the first unicorn of Greek origin.

peoplecert.org