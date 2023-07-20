Read more about Clarke County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Athens, GA (July 19, 2023) – On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit arrested and charged Taylor Harding Gibson, age 31, of Clarke County, Georgia, with six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

In May 2023, the GBI CEACC Unit initiated a proactive investigation in reference to the distribution of child sexual abuse material to other individuals via an online peer to peer file sharing program. This investigation led to a search of Gibson’s home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search and arrest by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Gibson was taken to the Clarke County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.