Arabella International Secures $87 Million in Financing to accelerate Growth and Product Innovation
Financing further validates Arabella International's model for making nutrition and skincare more innovative through its transformative solutions.
We are thrilled to have a strategic financier on board to support our growing commercial operations”PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arabella International, an Australian nutrition and supplements company, has secured and raised US$ 87 Million in debt financing led by Landes Finance, a financing and investment firm based in Montreal, Canada. This funding underscores the success of Arabella International’s proven model and enables the company to scale its cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing and to continue its strong growth trajectory.
Arabella has dedicated itself to developing an experience that guides customers to high-quality, cost-effective nutritional products and supplements.
"We are thrilled to have a strategic financier on board to support our growing commercial operations," said Mr Baden Giles Thomas Chief Executive Officer of Arabella International. "We’re now positioned to accelerate further, and this investment validates the opportunity and market need.”
ABOUT ARABELLA INTERNATIONAL
Arabella International http://arabellaintl.com develops and commercializes innovative nutrition, anti-aging, skincare and natural medicine, wound support, milk powders emergency meal packs products to help customers prepare and recover faster. Its dedicated team of Nutritionists, Food Engineers, Doctors, Scientists, Chemists and Pharmacists are totally focused on and committed to making a positive impact on overall well-being via the creation of alpha nutritional and functional food components.
Similarly, its world-leading anti-aging and skin care range contains exclusive, highly sought-after ingredients that it either co-owns or has select access to. throughout the globe
Arabella is extremely proud of this kind of support from alike minded and forward-thinking Finance Company that not only sees the need but has joined us as a global partner in helping the global demand.
ABOUT LANDES FINANCE
Landes Finance is an international investment and finance company based in Canada, with assets under management in excess of USD$ 5 billion. Founded in 2000, the company works closely with its clients to provide them with tailored, alternative, and innovative financing to support their current and future capital needs. www.landesfinance.ca
