African Kingdoms Federation gives historic announcement in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Empress Queen Sheba III signs deal in Mai-Ndombe with governor Boleilanga for construction of world's largest university and establishment of the queendom
I wish to see developers in accordance to a progressive model that integrates prominently the environment for a dignified way of life and climate change aspects”KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic event, The Honorable Paul Mputu Boleilanga, Governor of the Mai-Ndombe Province, under the auspices of H.E President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union (AU), African Union Special Panel Coordinator Dr. Ngavan Yves-Daniel, announces a historic agreement signed with the African Continent Nubian Kingdoms Imperial Matriarch Her Imperial Majesty Empress Shebah Debra Amelia Kasambu’Ra – Queen Shebah III, the Queen of Sheba, Queen of the South, with the initiation of several FLASHIP PROJECTS under the AFRICAN UNION - AGENDA 2063: THE AFRICA WE WANT.
— Queen Sheba III
Amongst the announcements, the Construction of The African Continent Royal Kingdoms Capital City, in line with the African Union (AU) 2021 African Renaissance Culture, Arts and Heritage, in the newly formed on June 7th 2021, Queendom of Sheba of the Nubia-Sheba Kingdoms and Nations of Africa, a 14,655 Km2 area in the Mai-Ndome province of the Congo-DRC, as a fully autonomous queendom with its proposed financial institutions and monetary tools.
This initiative, under complete and full governance of Her Imperial Majesty, will include a special 370 Km2 Queendom City of Culture, Arts and Heritage and the world’s largest University. The University themed on African Renaissance will cover 120 km2 within the Royal Capital, Queendom City.
In addition to AU DRC Presidency agenda Projects, and, the African Union North South, East-West Corridor as well as other key initiatives such as the High-Speed Trains and other.
Several technical and capital partners, including JD Euroway Financial Group, have all been very active at supporting and enabling this vision.
Her Imperial Majesty will primarily invest in all provinces of DRC, with a focus on renewable energy and Impact investments. Other investments are also planned throughout the whole continent and abroad, upon the finalization of the agreements regarding the financial institutions between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Queendom.
