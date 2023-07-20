Relocators, Inc. Provides Time Saving and Stress Reducing Moving Tips
Robert Esposito, founder of Relocators Inc., is sharing tips on how to save time, money and reduce stress when planning a long or short distance move.HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to census data, in the United States, over 23 million people moved in 2021. Moving out of a home is one of life’s top five most stressful experiences. Moving is time-consuming and there are many financial implications involved. Robert Esposito, founder of Relocators Inc., is sharing tips on how to save time, money and reduce stress when planning a long or short distance move. For over a decade, Relocators has offered complete and personalized service to support customers involved in some of life’s greatest transitions. The company offers local and long distance moving, storage, estate sales, clean outs, junk removal, online auctions, restoration pack-outs and works closely with restoration companies, carriers and insurance adjusters.
Below are Esposito’s tips to guide individuals through the transitional process:
Pick the right moving company:
There are three types of moving companies: Good, fast and cheap. The fast and cheap companies often will not be capable of providing quality service, which may end up actually costing more and creates added stress. When choosing a moving company, take the time to research. Look at online reviews and testimonials. Be wary of going with the cheapest option; it is best to have a few options and choose the company with staff that listens, takes their time and focuses on providing information and education.
Ask movers variables that may increase the cost of the move, how far in advance do they need to plan, what is included in services, what can be done to reduce costs, are there fuel costs, insurance costs and what storage fees are needed.
Have a plan:
Planning ahead will help save time and help keep costs of the move down. Planning should start weeks or months in advance. Doing this well in advance will reduce stress on moving day. Identify who will be on site during the move. It is critical to have a family member or other responsible party present. During every move, questions come up and there needs to be someone present to answer or provide information to moving crew.
Packing, Donating and Disposing:
When preparing to move identify which items will be kept, sold, donated, recycled or disposed of. Make a list and mark these items. Taking photos of items to be kept is also a good idea. Start preparing, packing and donating items well in advance. Purchase boxes, containers and packing materials once all items are organized.
A great way to save time and money is to pack all small items. Box them and have them ready to go. Moving companies charge a premium at an hourly rate to pack items. The more that is packed in advance, the more time and money saved. When organizing items while packing, be sure to color code or mark boxes with the room in the new location where they are to be placed. This will be saving time and effort when unpacking begins.
Another time saving strategy is to take apart furniture and other items that will be moved. When movers have to take legs off table or take apart bookcases, it takes time and if they have to do this on moving day it could cause delays.
Hosting a tag sale or directly selling item online is a useful way for sellers/movers to liquidate these assets, mitigating some of the costs that go into transitioning out of a home. Preparing for a sale of any kind or selling items online can take time. Do this well in advance of the move.
Tag Sales and Selling Items:
Homeowners should go through their items and decide what valuables they wish to keep or sell. Tag and estate sale experts will visit a home appraise items. These experts will provide suggested sale prices and be on site the day of the sale. We strongly suggest that homeowners are not present when the sale takes place. It is often emotional and stressful to watch items being sold, especially those that have sentimental value. Items that are not sold can be donated or gifted to others. It is important to ask companies that run tag or estate sales about their fees and commissions.
Transporting items and moving into a new dwelling:
Before moving into a new home or apartment, it is helpful to have photos of the space or areas where items moved will be placed. This will allow movers to properly unload items and place them in the appropriate rooms, saving time and the need to move items a second time.
When moving items to a new location, plan the delivery dates. Immediate deliveries that require a quick turnaround will be more expensive. If the delivery dates are planned ahead of time, money can be saved.
When planning a move, Relocators will provide each client with a personalized road map for success. Their goal is not focused on how much money can be made, it's how much money can be saved, taking clients on the least expensive path. For more information and tips about the moving process or to schedule a consultation, please visit, https://usrelocators.com/.
