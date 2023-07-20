The Smile Space Awarded Diamond Invisalign Provider In Sutherland

Sutherland, New South Wales – The Smile Space Sutherland, a dentist that offers a wide range of dentistry services to people of all ages, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the title ‘Diamond Invisalign Provider.’ This prestigious recognition shows the Dentist Sutherland has extensive experience providing Invisalign treatment to the Sutherland Shire community and the surrounding suburbs.

As a certified Diamond Invisalign Provider, The Smile Space Sutherland has demonstrated a consistent commitment to providing quality care and its team’s expert knowledge of Invisalign by completing over 151 cases per year.

Dr. Joseph Coorey, Principal Dentist at The Smile Space Sutherland, said, “With our extensive knowledge and experience in providing Invisalign treatments, we can help you achieve a healthy straight smile. The knowledgeable dentists at our dental clinic are dedicated to providing exceptional service, and our patients know that they are receiving excellent dental care when they choose The Smile Space for Invisalign in Sutherland.”

Invisalign is a series of customised, removable aligners made with medical-grade, non-toxic plastic. They are virtually invisible, making them a popular choice for those who want to straighten their teeth discreetly. Invisalign can be used to address orthodontic issues, including misaligned and crowded teeth.

There are several additional benefits of opting for Invisalign over traditional metal braces that the trusted Dentist in Sutherland, The Smile Space Sutherland has outlined, such as:

One of the key advantages of Invisalign compared to traditional metal braces is that they are removable. Patients only have to wear them for about 20 to 22 hours a day and can easily remove them to eat and complete their daily oral hygiene routine.

Another advantage of Invisalign being conveniently removable is that patients have no diet restrictions, and as long as they remove the clear aligners, they can eat or drink whatever they want.

The smooth plastic utilised by Invisalign’s clear aligners is uniquely customised to fit comfortably against a patient’s teeth without any sharp edges. This means that Invisalign is less likely to irritate or injure a patient’s lips or tongue, and the process uses gentle pressure to gradually move their teeth into place over time with minimal pain and discomfort.

Invisalign aligners will additionally not draw attention to a patient’s mouth due to its virtually invisible design, so patients can feel confident laughing, talking and taking pictures without worrying about their appearance.

Innovative Aligner Technology

The Invisalign system’s simulation tool, available at The Smile Space Sutherland, allows patients to visualise how their smile could look after Invisalign treatment. This insight helps patients make informed decisions about their treatment and motivates them to stick with the customised treatment plan.

This innovative aligner technology also demystifies the Invisalign process, shows patients what to expect during treatment, and helps them better understand the entire Invisalign process.

About The Smile Space Sutherland

The Smile Space Sutherland is a modern dental care clinic that provides compassionate treatment for patients of all ages. The team includes highly experienced dentists that utilise state-of-the-art technology and the latest techniques to provide a high-quality standard of dental care. Whether patients need a regular check-up or more complex dental treatment, The Smile Space Sutherland can help them achieve and maintain optimum oral health.

