Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self Awarded As NJ Top Doc For 2023
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self for 2023.
After 38 years in practice, I’m still excited to come to work everyday and help people become the best version of themselves.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self for 2023. Her oculofacial plastic surgery practice in Florham Park provides both surgical and non-invasive treatments to help clients maintain a youthful appearance.
— Dr. Janet M. Neigel
Dr. Neigel earned her undergraduate and medical degrees in New Jersey, graduating with honors in biology from Rutgers University's Douglass College and completing her ophthalmology specialty residency training at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Neigel also completed an orbital and oculofacial plastic surgery fellowship at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and holds licenses in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.
Dr. Neigel has presented research at major medical conferences, including the Academy of Ophthalmology, and has received awards such as the American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award.
She is currently a member of the surgical staff at several medical centers including Livingston Surgery Center, St. Barnabas Medical Center, and Morristown Medical Center.
To learn more about Dr. Janet M. Neigel, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjanetneigel/
----
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube