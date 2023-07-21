Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self Awarded As NJ Top Doc For 2023

Dr. Janet M. Neigel

EltraSelf

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self for 2023.

After 38 years in practice, I’m still excited to come to work everyday and help people become the best version of themselves.”
— Dr. Janet M. Neigel
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self for 2023. Her oculofacial plastic surgery practice in Florham Park provides both surgical and non-invasive treatments to help clients maintain a youthful appearance.

Dr. Neigel earned her undergraduate and medical degrees in New Jersey, graduating with honors in biology from Rutgers University's Douglass College and completing her ophthalmology specialty residency training at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Neigel also completed an orbital and oculofacial plastic surgery fellowship at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and holds licenses in New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

Dr. Neigel has presented research at major medical conferences, including the Academy of Ophthalmology, and has received awards such as the American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award.

She is currently a member of the surgical staff at several medical centers including Livingston Surgery Center, St. Barnabas Medical Center, and Morristown Medical Center.

To learn more about Dr. Janet M. Neigel, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjanetneigel/

----

About Us

NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.

Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self Awarded As NJ Top Doc For 2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
Company/Organization
USA Top Docs
460 Park Ave., Second Floor
Scotch Plains, New Jersey, 07076
United States
+1 908-288-7240
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self Awarded As NJ Top Doc For 2023
Reproductive Endocrinologist, Jerome H. Check, MD, PhD, FACOG Has Been Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc
Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Paul Kovatis Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Doc
View All Stories From This Author