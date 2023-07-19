MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 23-140 (Special Election – House District 35)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-140 (Special Election – House District 35), ordering a special election for Florida House District 35.

Last month, Representative Fred Hawkins resigned from his position, creating a vacancy in the State Legislature. By issuing an order for a special election in the district, Governor DeSantis has set the dates of November 7, 2023, for the primary election and January 16, 2024, for the general election.

A copy of Executive Order 23-140 can be found here.

