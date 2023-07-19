MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 23-141 (Special Election – House District 118)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-141 (Special Election – House District 118), ordering a special election for Florida House District 118.

Last month, Representative Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin resigned from his position, creating a vacancy in the State Legislature. By issuing an order for a special election in the district, Governor DeSantis has set the dates of October 3, 2023, for the primary election and December 5, 2023, for the general election.

A copy of Executive Order 23-141 can be found here.

