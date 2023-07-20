One Week Left To Apply For FEMA Assistance

If you have sustained damage or loss because of Typhoon Mawar, you may be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance. Acting quickly is important, as the deadline of July 27 is just one week away. FEMA strongly encourages Typhoon Mawar survivors to apply as soon as possible.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances, disability equipment (i.e., wheelchairs, hearing aids, etc.) and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses and funeral and transportation expenses.

Typhoon Mawar survivors should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

If you haven’t applied for federal disaster assistance yet, please do so at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, by calling 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents) or by stopping by a Disaster Recovery Center at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School or Guam Community College. Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Hours of operation at DRCs: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, closed.

For information on Guam's disaster recovery, visit our website.

