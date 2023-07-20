Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,988 in the last 365 days.

SILVERTECH HIRES TECH EXECUTIVE AS SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, a national digital experience agency, today announced that Steve Callan has joined the growing agency’s leadership team as Vice President of Solutions Architecture. Callan, former SVP Director of Creative Technology at Hill Holiday, will be focused on delivering technical strategy and solutions to the agency’s key client accounts. His extensive knowledge enables him to bring big brand ideas and experience to SilverTech.

“As business technology options get more expansive, integrated and complex, clients rely on us as advisors to help” stated SilverTech CEO, Nick Soggu. “I am thrilled to have such an innovative leader complementing our already amazing team.”

Callan’s role at SilverTech will encompass conceptualizing, modeling, and designing digital architectures and data solutions. His expertise in this realm will enable us to tailor solutions to meet each of our clients’ unique needs, empowering them to remain competitive in their respective markets. Additionally, Callan’s technical knowledge will play a vital role in aligning our client’s business objectives with their infrastructural requirements.

“I’ve been following SilverTech for over a decade, amazed at their ability to accelerate digital maturity for their clients." stated Callan. "I'm honored and excited to now be working alongside all these incredibly hard-working, brilliant individuals as part of the team." 

Prior to SilverTech, Callan worked with world-wide brands such as Dunkin Donuts, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, Chilis, Verizon, BMW, Boar’s Head, Great Wolf Lodge, Watts, and Planet Fitness just to name a few. He has over 20 years of experience in technology architecture and development experience across multiple industries. Steve Callan has led technology innovation and engineering for large marketing agencies as well as working with start-ups.


About SilverTech

SilverTech is a digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Stockman Bank, Progress Software, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Allison Transmission, Renown Health, and others.

Erin Presseau
SilverTech
+1 6036696600
erin.presseau@silvertech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

SILVERTECH HIRES TECH EXECUTIVE AS SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more