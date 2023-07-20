SILVERTECH HIRES TECH EXECUTIVE AS SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT
MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, a national digital experience agency, today announced that Steve Callan has joined the growing agency’s leadership team as Vice President of Solutions Architecture. Callan, former SVP Director of Creative Technology at Hill Holiday, will be focused on delivering technical strategy and solutions to the agency’s key client accounts. His extensive knowledge enables him to bring big brand ideas and experience to SilverTech.
“As business technology options get more expansive, integrated and complex, clients rely on us as advisors to help” stated SilverTech CEO, Nick Soggu. “I am thrilled to have such an innovative leader complementing our already amazing team.”
Callan’s role at SilverTech will encompass conceptualizing, modeling, and designing digital architectures and data solutions. His expertise in this realm will enable us to tailor solutions to meet each of our clients’ unique needs, empowering them to remain competitive in their respective markets. Additionally, Callan’s technical knowledge will play a vital role in aligning our client’s business objectives with their infrastructural requirements.
“I’ve been following SilverTech for over a decade, amazed at their ability to accelerate digital maturity for their clients." stated Callan. "I'm honored and excited to now be working alongside all these incredibly hard-working, brilliant individuals as part of the team."
Prior to SilverTech, Callan worked with world-wide brands such as Dunkin Donuts, Bank of America, Liberty Mutual, Chilis, Verizon, BMW, Boar’s Head, Great Wolf Lodge, Watts, and Planet Fitness just to name a few. He has over 20 years of experience in technology architecture and development experience across multiple industries. Steve Callan has led technology innovation and engineering for large marketing agencies as well as working with start-ups.
About SilverTech
SilverTech is a digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Stockman Bank, Progress Software, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Allison Transmission, Renown Health, and others.
Erin Presseau
