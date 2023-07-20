Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Claire Gibson
DBL's dedication to excellence, client-centric approach, and commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards align perfectly with my own values as an attorney.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner Claire Gibson to its esteemed team. Gibson's expertise and exceptional legal acumen make her a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.
— Claire Gibson
With an impressive background in law, Gibson began her career at JPMorganChase and then continued to develop her expertise at renowned institutions like Dreamworks Classics and NBC Universal. As a seasoned attorney, Gibson’s practice areas encompass a broad range of legal disciplines. With a focus on brand counseling, trademark prosecution, and brand maintenance, she's successfully guided various clients, from production studios to clothing designers and musicians, in both domestic and international arenas.
“Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is committed to fostering diversity, and we wholeheartedly welcome Claire’s unique background as the daughter of Barbadian immigrants and her commitment to organizations such as the Military Spouse JD Network,” said Thomas Dunlap, co-founder of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. “We are eager to see how her vibrant personal and professional background enriches our team.”
Gibson’s addition to DBL further enhances the firm's ability to deliver top-notch legal representation and tailored solutions to meet clients' diverse needs. Her affiliation with the Military Spouse JD Network underscores DBL's commitment to supporting military families and further improves the firm's ability to provide exceptional legal services across the country.
"I am honored to join the esteemed team at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig," said Claire Gibson. "DBL's dedication to excellence, client-centric approach, and commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards align perfectly with my own values as an attorney. I look forward to working collaboratively with the firm's talented professionals and leveraging my experience to serve our clients' legal needs effectively."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Claire Gibson to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.
To learn more about DBL, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com
