Leading Futurist Jason Schenker Gives Keynote Speech on "The Future of Texas" to Texas Association of Community Colleges
Leading futurist shares insights on the future of Texas and the importance of education in this crucial keynote to the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
Education is a critical driver of economic growth, productivity, and higher wages.”LAKEWAY, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Association of Community College was honored today to welcome Jason Schenker, esteemed futurist and economist, for a captivating and thought-provoking presentation on "The Future of Texas: Forged with Education." This highly-anticipated speech was marked by insightful discussions about the crucial factors that will shape the destiny of Texas community colleges in the forthcoming decade and beyond.
Mr. Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, a top-ranked financial forecasting firm and economics consultancy based in Austin, Texas. He is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute, an online training and research organization with the mission to help everyone Become a Futurist®.
In his thought-provoking address, Mr. Schenker led a dynamic exploration of a wide range of topics vital to the development and success of Texas community colleges. With his unparalleled expertise in economics and trends, Mr. Schenker delved deep into the intricacies of Texas demographics, national and state-level labor market dynamics, education costs, and the rapid advancements of cutting-edge technologies that are becoming increasingly pervasive.
As the Lone Star State continues to experience unprecedented population and economic growth, the significance of a well-educated and skilled workforce becomes ever more pronounced. Jason Schenker emphasized that education has always been the cornerstone of progress and development in any society, and Texas is no exception. The path community colleges take in navigating the unique challenges and opportunities ahead will indubitably influence and shape the future of the Texas economy and society.
Mr. Schenker's high-energy and engaging discussion at the Texas Association of Community Colleges offered valuable insights into how community colleges can effectively leverage their resources to support and drive the state's growth in the years to come. Attendees were inspired by his forward-thinking vision, strategic foresight, and pragmatic approach to building a solid and resilient educational foundation for Texas.
"Education is the bedrock of a prosperous and thriving society," Jason Schenker asserted during his speech. "By recognizing the potential and embracing the challenges before us, Texas community colleges can be the catalysts for positive change, fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce that will power the state's progress and prosperity."
In his keynote, Mr. Schenker also remarked on several critical trends in post-secondary education, including online courses and degrees, the rising cost of education, and the importance of emerging new technologies. In diving further into the innovation and tech topic, Mr. Schenker discussed the potential impacts of artificial intelligence (AI), including ChatGPT, on learning needs, teaching goals, testing methods, and the future role of technology in the classroom and the workforce.
As the keynote concluded, attendees were faced with a call to action to grapple with the ideas presented by Mr. Schenker as they consider the future of education in Texas. The collective will of Texas community colleges to adapt, innovate, and invest in students' futures has the potential to set a powerful precedent. But there are several critical challenges for community college leaders to navigate if they want to help Texas win in the future.
About Jason Schenker:
Jason Schenker is a distinguished futurist and economist renowned for his accurate predictions and deep understanding of global economic trends. He is the President of Prestige Economics, a top-ranked financial market research firm. He has authored dozens of books, including "Recession-Proof" and "Jobs for Robots." Mr. Schenker is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute, and he frequently appears in major media outlets, contributing his expert insights to advance the public's understanding of economic dynamics. Mr. Schenker is available for interviews and speaking engagements. For more information, visit his speaker website at www.jasonschenker.com or reach out through the contact information below.
