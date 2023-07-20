Cigniti Recognized as a Leader, Innovator, and Major Player
in NelsonHall's Latest NEAT Assessment Report: "Quality Engineering, 2023"DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigniti Technologies, the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, is recognized as a Leader in Overall Quality Engineering, AI-based Analytics and Automation, Application Security Testing, Cloud Migration, and RPA; Innovator in UX Testing and as a Major Player in ERP and COTS Testing in the NelsonHall's NEAT report "Quality Engineering 2023”.
NelsonHall has also published a profile report covering Cigniti's Quality Engineering capabilities and innovation investments in the testing and assurance world and also touched upon our Quality-led Digital Engineering Strategy/Roadmap.
Cigniti's consistent recognition as a Leader, Innovator, and Major Player in the NEAT report anchors its position as a trusted partner for global enterprises that are seeking to ensure the quality, security, and performance of their software applications.
Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall’s IT Services Practice Director, said “Since NelsonHall started evaluating Quality Engineering firms, Cigniti has consistently improved its positioning in our NEAT vendor evaluations. NelsonHall welcomes Cigniti’s automation investments in Functional Testing, such as its iNStaTM AI capability, and its investments beyond functional testing to include, for example, UX Testing.”
Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer at Cigniti Technologies, commented, "We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition from NelsonHall, solidifying our position as leaders in Quality Engineering. It reaffirms Cigniti's commitment to delivering cutting-edge Quality Engineering solutions and showcases its ability to drive innovation in the Software Testing industry. Our focus on AI-based analytics, automation, and cutting-edge technologies has enabled us to deliver exceptional client outcomes. Together, we will continue to lead the way in transforming the industry and exceeding our clients’ expectations by truly delivering frictionless digital customer experiences through impeccable Digital Assurance services.”
Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Cigniti Technologies, added, "Being positioned in NelsonHall's NEAT report is a testament to our continued recognition as a market leader. Our comprehensive portfolio of IP-led services, combined with a robust reference architecture and cutting-edge labs, showcases our dedication to delivering top-notch solutions. From Continuous Testing and Application Migration to Cloud Testing and AI-based automation and analytics, RPA, UX Testing, and Application Security Testing, we constantly enhance our IPs and tools. At Cigniti, we are not just shaping the future of software testing and quality engineering; we are redefining it. Our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction is what sets us apart.”
Access the full report: https://www.cigniti.com/analyst-mentions/nelsonhall-2023-report/
About Cigniti Technologies:
Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world's leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading Digital Assurance and AI-led Digital Engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia, South Africa, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Costa Rica. To know more about Cigniti, visit: www.cigniti.com
About NelsonHall:
NelsonHall is a renowned global research and advisory firm specializing in business process outsourcing (BPO), IT services, and digital transformation. With a wealth of expertise and industry insights, NelsonHall assists organizations in understanding market dynamics, identifying strategic opportunities, and making informed decisions to optimize their operational efficiency and achieve business objectives. By providing comprehensive analysis and vendor assessments, NelsonHall helps businesses navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape and stay ahead in the competitive market. For more information visit https://research.nelson-hall.com/
