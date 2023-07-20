UNFPA and ILO Strengthen Collaboration for Inclusive Sustainable Development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (ILO News): The event signifies a milestone in enhancing cooperation and synergy between the two Agencies, aimed at achieving sustainable development goals in Pakistan.

Under the signed MOU, the two agencies will develop joint programs and strategies to provide comprehensive support to the government's efforts;

1. In line with the commitments of the Government of Pakistan to various regional and international forums and frameworks, including the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Colombo Process, Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW),.

2. In promulgating Labour Laws and Labour Policies, Population Policy, and related Action Plans. This collaboration will also extend to initiatives focused on the prevention of violence against women and children, fostering safer and healthier communities.

3. In strengthening capacities in data management systems, analysis, dissemination, research, and studies. The collaboration will empower the governments to formulate and implement evidence-based policies and programs.

4. In creating awareness, including through community engagement, to drive positive societal norms, women empowerment, media engagement, and building resilience in communities.

Representatives from both UNFPA and ILO expressed their enthusiasm and optimism for the future collaborations that will undoubtedly lead to tangible and positive impacts on the lives of the people of Pakistan.