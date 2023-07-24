JustPerform is Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Strong Performer for Financial Planning Software
JustPerform today announced that it was named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' Report: Financial Planning Software
This well-deserved recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers' unique needs. We are humbled by the fact that we have earned the esteemed title of a Strong Performer.”SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JustPerform, a new age planning, financial close and reporting platform, today announced that it was named a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' Report: Financial Planning Software. JustPerform has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 and a 96% recommendation rate based on 24 verified reviews as of March 2023.
— Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer
JustPerform is a unified, intuitive and scalable business performance management platform organisations use worldwide. Unifying all performance management processes into a single user-centric platform, JustPerform offers integration with over 80 source systems with 8X scalability, and built-in apps to accelerate time to value and achieve sustainable growth.
“This well-deserved recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers and their unique needs. From the inception of JustPerform, our primary goal has been to simplify the lives of business users as they navigate the complexities of managing their business performance. We are humbled by the fact that within a relatively short period, we have been able to delight our customers and earn the esteemed title of a Strong Performer.” stated Shameek Bhushan, Chief Growth Officer at JustPerform.
Our customers have spoken!
Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of June 14, 2023, JustPerform customer reviews include the following:
"Justperform provides seamless user experience for planning software. It empowers us as users to be able to control the system by providing friendly user interface and rich user-defined business rules engines" - Finance Controller, Real Estate Industry (Read full review: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/financial-planning-software/vendor/justperform/product/justperform/review/view/4644922)
“JustPerform has definitely accelerated our CAPEX, OPEX & Revenue Planning cycles with clear enhancement with overall accuracy. The easy-to-use interface and guided workflows gave ownership to our business users”- Finance Manager, Software Industry (Read full review: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/financial-planning-software/vendor/justperform/product/justperform/review/view/4665306?step=register )
“All our planning hassles are done away with JustPerform with the help of seamless collaboration and data transformation. We had lot of challenges with our previous financial planning solution, collaboration was difficult and significant amount of time was spent in data chores." – Finance Analyst, Healthcare and Biotech Industry (Read full review: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/financial-planning-software/vendor/justperform/product/justperform/review/view/4616214 )
"JustPerform handled our planning efficiently and effectively. We are particularly glad about its seamless ability to integrate with multiple source systems. It also saved us a lot of time as we can use its business reference models to define, structure and plan as per our requirements’ – Senior Vice President, Banking Industry. (Read full review: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/cloud-extended-planning-and-analysis-solutions/vendor/justperform/product/justperform/review/view/4095294)
About JustPerform
JustPerform is a rapidly growing, cloud-native platform that empowers enterprises with planning, analysis, consolidation, and reporting. Our user-friendly interface, process-first approach and robust governance capabilities enables seamless collaboration and enhances business agility.
With top ratings in consolidation, budgeting, scalability, and ease of use, we offer a unified solution for holistic business performance management.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Newsroom
JustPerform
+65 6708 8303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn