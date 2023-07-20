Retia Medical Announces the acquisition of its Argos hemodynamic monitor by Temple University
EINPresswire.com/ -- This acquisition of the Argos monitors by Temple University signifies a significant milestone for Retia Medical, as it continues to establish a strong foothold in the academic and research communities. Temple University's expert medical professionals and researchers now have access to the Argos advanced Hemodynamic Monitoring capabilities to enhance patient care.
Through this partnership, Retia Medical and Temple University will conduct comprehensive clinical studies, collecting invaluable data to validate Argos's clinical benefits and optimize its integration into their healthcare system. By combining Temple University's extensive clinical expertise with Retia Medical's cutting-edge technology, this collaboration aims to revolutionize hemodynamic monitoring practices and enhance patient outcomes.
“The ability to perform hemodynamic assessment more sophisticated than simply monitoring blood pressure and heart rate is increasingly a necessity for our most complicated procedures and high-risk patients. The fixed cost and ease of integrating Retia’s Argos Monitor into our current clinical workflows and EMR made this platform our first choice. - Gordon Morewood, MD, MBA, FASE, FASA Professor and Chair, Department of Anesthesiology; Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University Anesthesiologist-in-Chief Temple University Health System
Marc Zemel, Chief Executive Officer of Retia Medical, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to partner with Temple University, a renowned institution known for its commitment to innovative healthcare solutions. This collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the expertise of both organizations and accelerate the adoption of the Argos, ultimately transforming how we monitor and care for our most critically ill patient.”
Retia Medical’s Argos System stands out in the market for its outstanding clinical performance, having been proven in the toughest patient populations: cardiogenic shock, cardiac surgery, liver transplant, off pump cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, major abdominal surgery, heart failure and post-surgery in the ICU. Powered by its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA) algorithm, the Argos has the ability to detect early onsets of shock before blood pressure drops. This capability helps ensure clinicians can determine the appropriate care management to those critically ill patients and avoid costly complications. Its minimally invasive nature and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing patient monitoring systems make it a valuable addition to healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their cardiac monitoring capabilities. With its simple one cable connection, the Argos system allows clinicians to monitor more patients without worrying about added costs associated with costly disposables.
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical is a pioneering medical device company focused on providing advanced solutions for hemodynamic monitoring. With a passion for innovation and patient care, Retia Medical is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and cost-effective hemodynamic monitoring that empowers healthcare providers to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes all while reducing our carbon footprint. The company’s flagship product, the Argos System, has gained recognition for its exceptional clinical performance and user-friendly design, making it a preferred choice for healthcare facilities worldwide.
Humberto Contreras
