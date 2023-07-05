Retia Medical awarded a Hemodynamic Monitoring Products agreement with Premier, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Retia Medical, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Hemodynamic Monitoring Products with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1st, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Argos Monitor.
" The Argos System's inclusion in the Premier contract aligns with Retia Medical's mission to advance patient monitoring and improve healthcare delivery," said Marc Zemel, CEO of Retia Medical. "Now Premier members can use the Argos to help detect shock and guide resuscitation for high-risk surgical and critically ill patients. We are dedicated to advancing patient care and ensuring healthcare professionals have access to the most accurate and actionable data for making critical treatment decisions to ultimately save lives."
Circulatory Shock in critically ill patients is a life-threatening condition characterized by a severe impairment in tissue perfusion, leading to inadequate oxygen and nutrient delivery to vital organs. Often misdiagnosed as hypotension, shock is a primary cause of complications such as acute kidney injury, cardiac injury, sepsis and more in the OR and in the ICU. When this happens, clinicians have 1-2 minutes to prevent damage to vital organs. Prompt recognition and appropriate resuscitation are crucial to improve patient outcomes. The management of shock in critically ill patients requires a timely intervention with hemodynamic-guided therapy to ensure sufficient oxygen delivery and minimize organ damage in these high-risk patients.
Retia Medical's Argos System stands out in the market for its outstanding clinical performance having been proven in the toughest patient populations: cardiogenic shock, cardiac surgery, liver transplant, off pump cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, major abdominal surgery, heart failure and post-surgery in the ICU. Powered by its MBA algorithm, the Argos has the ability to detect early onsets of shock to ensure clinicians can guide the appropriate care management to those critically ill patients and avoid costly complications. Its minimally invasive nature and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing patient monitoring systems make it a valuable addition to healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their cardiac monitoring capabilities. With its simple one cable connection, the Argos system allows clinicians to monitor more patients without worrying about added costs associated with costly disposables.
Premier is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 continuum of care providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About Retia Medical
Retia Medical is a pioneering medical device company focused on providing advanced solutions for hemodynamic monitoring. With a passion for innovation and patient care, Retia Medical is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and cost-effective hemodynamic monitoring that empowers healthcare providers to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes all while reducing our carbon footprint. The company's flagship product, the Argos System, has gained recognition for its exceptional clinical performance and user-friendly design, making it a preferred choice for healthcare facilities worldwide.
Humberto Contreras
