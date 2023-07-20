Press Release: Back the Blue Legislative Outline
Jonathan W. Emord, architect for the Back the Blue Legislative Initiative, highlights families, spouses, and relief.FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of the pathbreaking best-selling book, 'The Authoritarians' an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, announces his Back the Blue Legislative Initiative to provide critically needed support for the law enforcement.
Jonathan Emord, U.S. Senate Candidate from Virginia, announced today a series of novel legislative initiatives to provide critically needed support for law enforcement and the military.
Emord will sponsor the following legislation outline in the U.S. Senate as part of his Back the Blue Legislative Initiative.
Tax Relief for the Spouses of Active-Duty Military, Police, Firemen, EMTs, and Paramedics Killed in the Line of Duty.
A bill to end all federal income and social security taxes for every spouse of a member of the Armed Forces of the United States and every policeman, fireman, emergency medical technician, and paramedic killed in the line of duty.
Prohibit Anti-Incarceration Bribes of Prosecutors.
A bill that will make it a Class B Felony for a candidate for the office of prosecutor or commonwealth’s attorney to receive financial support in exchange for his or her commitment to limit or avoid prosecution of those arrested for crimes against property or persons, including crimes of theft, arson, assault, rape, and murder. A bill that will amend the Hobbs' Act to make it a Class B Felony for any individual or entity to provide funding or things of value to any candidate for the office of prosecutor or commonwealth’s attorney in exchange for that candidate’s commitment to limit or avoid prosecution of those arrested for crimes against property or persons, including crimes of theft, arson, assault, rape, and murder.
Deprive State Officials Who Defund the Police of Federal Funds.
A bill to terminate federal grants in aid of members of any state, city, or town governing body that defunds police in any year where the incidence of crimes against property or persons has increased over the preceding year.
Give Block Grants for the Hiring of More Police and National Guard Hires to Arrest and Eject Illegal Entrants.
A bill pursuant to Article I, Section 10 of the Constitution to provide block grants to all border states are committed to taking action in defense of their citizens’ lives, liberty, and property against invasion by illegal aliens, doing so in an amount sufficient for those states to hire such national guard and state police as are necessary to interdict, arrest, detain, and eject from the country all who enter illegally.
Ensure Qualified Immunity for Law Enforcement.
A bill to condition receipt of federal highway funds on state provision of qualified immunity for all law enforcement in performing their duties
Pre-Empt Laws that Compel Law Enforcement to Violate 2nd Amendment Rights.
A bill to pre-empt all state and local laws that require law enforcement to dispossess any United States citizen of a firearm without that citizen’s conviction of a crime involving the use of the firearm or civil commitment for mental illness.
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 38 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan "an expert in constitutional theory and history" and "an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy. George Noory calls him "a Knight in Shining Armor" and "a warrior out to save our rights." Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as "an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America." Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan frequently appears in the Washington Times, on Real Americas Voice, 'Securing America,' on Sirius XM's Wilkow Majority,' Chris Stigall 'Philadelphia's Morning Answer,' Cumulus Radio's WMAL 105.9, 'Joe Thomas in the Morning' on WCHV, TNT Radio, 'The Mike Adams Show' and 'The Power Hour.'
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. He is a leading constitutional law and litigation expert and the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more federal court cases against the Food and Drug Administration than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname "FDA Dragon Slayer." He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and USA Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins Justica and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
