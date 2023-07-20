No broken promises with National Breakdown Kyle Davey - Sales Manager - Fleeetmaxx Solutions Phil Lodge, Head of Sales & Distribution at National Breakdown

Vehicle breakdowns are inevitable. A preventive maintenance programme is not foolproof, and problems can and do occur when drivers are on the road.

Vehicle breakdowns are inevitable. A preventive maintenance programme is not foolproof, and problems can and do occur when drivers are on the road. Having a relationship with a breakdown service provider can lessen the aggravation of those events and get an organisations drivers back on the road...quickly!

“Like Fleetmaxx Solutions, National Breakdown prides itself on its fantastic customer service. They have a 24/7 emergency call centre with staff who go out of their way to arrange the best outcome for our customers. This is why we have partnered with them to recommend their services to our customers and to produce their clients with a range of fleet solutions to help them reduce their vehicle running costs,” stated Kyle Davey, Sales Manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions.

Phil Lodge, Head of Sales & Distribution at National Breakdown commented, "National Breakdown works hard to bring cost-effective solutions to all our customers, including those running fleet and business vehicles. We have found many synergies in working with Fleetmaxx, not least in the ethos of delivering consistently high levels of customer service. We are proud to bring Fleetmaxx products and services to the attention of our customers and policyholders."

National Breakdown provides tailored cover to suit fleets’ needs travelling in the UK and Europe with Breakdown Recovery products for single and multi-vehicle mixed fleets, including courier-use vans, trucks, and HGV.

Having multiple vehicles of differing types is usually tricky, but they do it with ease. National Breakdown can accommodate various vehicles with different levels of cover within one annual policy and with a universal renewal date. National Breakdown can also facilitate additional or changes of vehicle and cover level mid-policy.

That flexibility includes Light Goods Vehicles (LGV) such as Vans (including courier use) and Tippers, Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) to 44 tonnes, gross vehicle weight, Motorbikes, Cars, Taxis, Motorhomes, Minibuses, etc.

“The best preventive maintenance program in the world can’t eliminate all emergency roadside events. Unexpected breakdowns will happen. So too, will road traffic accidents. National Breakdown has a core range of products, including Breakdown Recovery, Road Traffic Collison, Pay-as-you-go and First Notice of Loss. No matter the size of your business, National Breakdown can design an accident management solution for you” added Phil Lodge.

Breaking down is stressful, but customers can rest easily knowing National Breakdown successfully manages an incident. There is a 24/7/365 Control centre available for when drivers need expert assistance. The network of Recovery Operators working alongside the 24/7 call handlers help rescue and manage vehicles breaking down, suffering a puncture, or damaged in an accident or collision - taking the pressure off its customer's shoulders.

Whether a business has one or hundreds of vehicles on the road, National Breakdown and Fleetmaxx Solutions can provide peace of mind and help reduce fuel and other fleet running costs.

