Corinne Mason, PhD of Summit Leadership Partners to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corinne Mason, PhD- Partner at Summit Leadership Partners, is a highly sought after keynote speaker and esteemed executive coach helping leaders unlock their performance potential and become confident, capable, and produce impressive results. Dr. Mason will speak with Close Up Radio on July 19th at 3pm EST to discuss how an organization’s success fundamentally relies on great leadership and inclusivity. With new economic and technological challenges, globalization, and an evolving workplace, the demand for future-ready leaders is imminent. The world needs next-generation leaders who are inclusive, agile, innovative and continue to thrive even in times of exceptional change, upheaval, and ambiguity. Leaders of today and tomorrow need professional support to navigate the complexities of our turbulent business environment.

Summit Leadership Partners (Summit) is an organization performance advisory firm and top leadership consulting firm for Private Equity and high-growth middle market companies that is nationally recognized with a 5-star rating for leadership advisory services by Forbes. Through their leadership advisory services, Summit develops leaders through three different areas focused on evidence-based tools to enhance executive, top team, and organizational performance.

Dr. Mason draws on her thirty years of experience in the corporate world coaching leaders and works with some of the fastest growing companies in the world within a range of industries from retail, consumer, technology, manufacturing, and healthcare. Her work in the fields of assessment, executive coaching, and leadership development has been widely recognized for increasing business impact and shaping leaders who are more engaged and equipped to handle today’s challenges to maximize performance and foster productivity. She is also a passionate advocate for the executive woman’s journey and improving inclusive leadership at the c-suite level.

Close Up Radio will feature Corinne Mason in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 25th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.summitleadership.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno