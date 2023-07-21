Submit Release
TFRM Former Media Manager: Blows Whistle: Alleges Fraud & Misuse of Donations

Kenneth Rosa

Kenneth Rosa

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TFRM Former Media Manager: Blows Whistle: Alleges Fraud & Misuse of Donations


Kenneth Rosa, the former Marketing Manager for TFRM.org has given an exclusive interview following his Saint Louis County, Missouri court filing.

The filing alleges misuse of donations to TFRM by supporters, during his tenure he had brought up his suspicions on two separate occasions.

We Reached out to Linda Mohr, a current board member for comment about the court action and She replied;
“I have not seen it, just rumors on social media. Our last conversation I wished him the best”.

TFRM continues to use Mr. Rosa’s image and still has him listed on their website.

The lawsuit includes details of how Mr. Rosa brought his own contacts into the organization and alleges how those contact and funds raised through donations has to his belief been misused.

23SL-CC02905
Filed: July 17 2023
Location: 105 SOUTH CENTRAL AVENUE
CLAYTON MO 63105

Breaking News, Developing Story by Righ Knight.
His work has appeared on Global News, CNN, The Jerusalem Post, WIRED, ABC, FOX, CBS & More!

Righ Knight
Knight Company
righ@knight.company
