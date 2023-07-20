Tyler Lorette embraces new beginnings with his release of "Movin' On"

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist Tyler Lorette releases "Movin' On." Sharing his story of letting go and taking the road ahead to something better. At the young age of 20, Tyler is an accomplished singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who is taking the music scene by storm with his ability to connect with people of all walks of life. In just a short time, his online streams have soared, and he has quickly amassed a world-wide fan base of dedicated listeners.

"Movin’ On" is a quintessential example of his distinctive sound, blending his musical roots and natural penchant for storytelling. His sound embodies country's staple elements while embracing a more contemporary approach. His vocal delivery shines through and is rich and dynamic, matching the instrumental's mood. This song highlights that the weight of the lyrics is just as important as the melodies and quality musical production. The combination of relatable personal themes, catchy melodies, song arrangement and powerful vocals makes "Movin' On" diverse and easy to connect with.

When not busy making music and performing, Tyler spends his time pursuing a music degree. In addition, he is an active TikToker, who is quickly building a large following on the platform.

Find out more about Tyler Lorette and listen to Movin’ On available on all streaming platforms.

li.sten.to/tylerlorette

Official Website: www.tylerlorette.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TylerLorettee
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tylerlorettee/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tylerlorettee
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TylerLoretteMusic

