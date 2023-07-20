Dr. Gershom Sikaala Hosted and Honored Rachel Ruto First Lady of Kenya
Her Excellency Mrs. Rachel Ruto the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, is a thought leader on the Environment and Climate Action and Women Empowerment.
I was excited about the First Ladies trip to Los Angeles and was honored to host her and to be able to spend time with her”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala, one of the favorite sons of Africa recently hosted and honored Her Excellency Mrs.Rachel Ruto the First Lady of Kenya. During her trip to Los Angeles she had the opportunity to visit some historic sites including the Bonnie Brae House from the Azusa Street Revival. She also attended a luncheon in Her honor that was attended by Celebrities both from America and Kenya including one of Kenya’s fovorite sons Dr. Pete Odera, Dr. Odera is a well known multiple award winning musician, author, minister, media broadcaster and mentor. The event was also attended by several Government Officials, Religious leaders, Investors as well as Ambassador Thomas Kwaka, Consul General of the Kenyan Consulate Los Angeles.
The First Lady also met with several business leaders who are interested in investing in Kenya, along with some humanitarian groups who have the desire to improve the quality of life for the people of Kenya. She was also interview on a radio program with Reverend Walter Shaw, better known as Walt "Baby Love" Shaw who has had a program that has aired in Kenya for a couple of decades. Dr. Sikaala and the First Lady where also interviewed by Dean Wilson on being aired on Authentic TV and Good Life TV.
Her Excellency Mrs. Rachel Ruto the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, is a thought leader on the Environment and Climate Action, Financial inclusion and Women Empowerment. She is the Founder and Patron of Mama Doing Good and a champion of Faith Diplomacy, Mental Health and Wellness.In 2009, Her Excellency, founded Joyful Women Organization, an initiative to financially empower rural women.
Mrs Ruto has received various awards notably, the State Commendation Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH).In 2014, she was awarded an Honorary Fellowship for Women Empowerment by Binary University of Malaysia.
Her Excellency was appointed by the African Union Commission and the World Economic Forum as one of the high-level Champions of the AU Decade on Women Economic Empowerment and Financial Inclusion in 2021.Prior to her public service roles, the First Lady was an entrepreneur in the travel, hospitality and agricultural industries.
She attended Likuyani Primary School and later joined Butere Girls Secondary School in Kakamega County, Western Kenya.The First Lady obtained her Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University and Masters of Arts in Development Studies from the Catholic University of East Africa.Her Excellency is passionate about mentoring young people, empowering women and is an avid cyclist.
Dr. Sikaala states, I was excited about the First Ladies trip to Los Angeles and was honored to host her and to be able to spend time with her.
Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador. Dr. Sikaala is also an author and has published several best selling books. He has just release his latest new book “Healing Your Soul” which is a number one best seller on Amazon.
Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathsmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.
He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.
As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.
As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of an politacian-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
Dr. Sikaala came to the United States in 2010 and currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show, “You Will Never Be The Same”. He is also the creator of Purekonect, an alternative social media platform that protects personal data while connecting families and friends.
Interested parties can find more information at https://purekonect.com
His “Breakthrough Thinking” program on Radio Christian Voice has a focus to reach a billion lives.
https://www.gershomsikaala.org
http://authentictvglobalmedia.com
