RUSSIA, July 19 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The prime ministers discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation as well as the implementation of joint projects in all areas of mutual interest.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also reviewed integration interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union.