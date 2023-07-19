Carper, Capito Introduce the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, today introduced the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization (WILD) Act. The bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which enables wildlife and habitat conservation in all 50 states and territories, and the Multinational Species Conservation Funds, which supports the global conservation of imperiled species, including rhinos, elephants, tigers, great apes, and turtles.

“Around the world, habitat loss and climate change continue to threaten wildlife,” said Chairman Carper. “The WILD Act enables the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote voluntary conservation here at home, while also ensuring that the United States remains a global leader in protecting some of our world’s most beloved species. I am proud to lead this bipartisan effort with Senator Capito, and I look forward to working together on securing Senate passage of this important conservation legislation.”

“The reauthorization of the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program in the WILD Act supports our conservation and habitat restoration efforts throughout the country, including West Virginia in the Chesapeake Bay watershed region. I’m proud to join Chairman Carper in introducing this legislation to help strengthen conservation and wildlife programs in America and around the world,” said Ranking Member Capito.

The full text of the bill is available here.

A section by section is available here.

WILD Act Supporters:

National Wildlife Federation

Ducks Unlimited

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership

Wildlife Conservation Society

World Wildlife Fund

###