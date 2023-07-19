Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for sex-related charges

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend apprehended a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged crimes of a sexual nature.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant apprehension of a person wanted for crimes of a sexual nature underscores their continued resolve and dedication to upholding the CBP border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On July 16th, CBP officers at Eagle Pass International Bridge I encountered Damian Martinez, 18, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary examination. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed the accused individual’s identity and also identified an active felony arrest warrant for Sexual Assault of Child from Pflugerville Police Department in Travis County, Texas.

The warrant was confirmed to be active. CBP officers turned the man over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.