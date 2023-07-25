ellee ven Explores What Paradise Is In The Heart Of The City

"This is Paradise" by ellee ven (feat. Prodéje)

While I can neither confirm nor deny an affinity for chocolate candies, I can indeed say that it encapsulates how I feel about New York.” — ellee ven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven shares her next single “This Is Paradise”, an homage to her feelings about Manhattan, where the song originated earlier this year. Keeping her promise to release one or two songs a month, this original song is written, produced and performed by ellee ven and Prodéje, along with her band The Groovalution.

Written while walking on Broadway to The Hit Factory, where the song was recorded, the lyrics boast a locale where dreams are bursting around every corner. She was inspired by a joke from a friend who claims that the first thing ellee ven does in NYC is go to the M&M’s store.

“While I can neither confirm nor deny an affinity for chocolate candies, I can indeed say that it encapsulates how I feel about New York,” says ellee ven.

She goes on to say that New York gives her that “everywhere is everything feeling”, and relishes in the incredible diversity and individuality that is celebrated.

Music lovers can look forward to 8 more releases by year’s end. “I love getting my songs out close to real time. It gives me the opportunity to really try to capture whatever it is I am feeling at the moment.” ellee ven and The Groovalution's music has earned over 16 million listens in 138 countries.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven’s lifestyle brand is also called The Groovalution and she has spearheaded the creation of a Creativity Quiz, which is a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity.

You can find “This Is Paradise” and all ellee ven’s music streaming all over the world, on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.